Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

An electronic sign in the convention center says "Comic-Con Welcomes You" July 20, 2023.
Mike Damron
/
KPBS
Comic-Con "welcomes you" on Thursday, July 20, 2023.

In photos: Pop culture fans unite at Comic-Con International

By KPBS Staff
Published July 20, 2023 at 6:28 PM PDT

Last year’s Comic-Con International was held in-person for the first time since 2019. Previous editions included Comic-Con@Home and a scaled back Comic-Con Special Edition in November 2021.

Comic-Con 2023 is basically “back to normal” with no strict COVID-19 protocols like last year. The pop culture event running from July 19-23 is completely sold out of badges.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Whether you’re going or you’re badge-less, you can follow along here for photos of one of the biggest pop culture events in the nation.

Editor's note: This story will be updated throughout Comic-Con International.

Wednesday, July 19

People walk outside of the San Diego Convention Center, which has signs advertising Comic-Con International. July 19, 2023.
Jacob Aere
/
KPBS
People walk outside of the San Diego Convention Center, which has signs advertising Comic-Con International. July 19, 2023.
Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor
A building is being wrapped ahead of Comic-Con International. Downtown San Diego, Calif. July 19, 2023.
Jacob Aere
/
KPBS
A building is being wrapped ahead of Comic-Con International. Downtown San Diego, Calif. July 19, 2023.
A building is being wrapped ahead of Comic-Con International. Downtown San Diego, Calif. July 19, 2023.
Jacob Aere
/
KPBS
A building is being wrapped ahead of Comic-Con International. Downtown San Diego, Calif. July 19, 2023.

Back to top.

Thursday, July 20

Comic-Con attendees cross the trolley tracks on Thursday, July 20, 2023.
Mike Damron
/
KPBS
Comic-Con attendees cross the trolley tracks on Thursday, July 20, 2023.
A Comic-Con attendee cosplaying as COBRA stands amid the crowd of Comic-Con attendees outside the convention center, Thursday, July 20, 2023.
Mike Damron
/
KPBS
A Comic-Con attendee cosplaying as COBRA stands amid the crowd of Comic-Con attendees outside the convention center, Thursday, July 20, 2023.
Downtown San Diego's Fifth Avenue shows Comic-Con attendees the way on Thursday, July 20, 2023.
Mike Damron
/
KPBS
Downtown San Diego's Fifth Avenue shows Comic-Con attendees the way on Thursday, July 20, 2023.
Mario "Karts" through the crowd at Comic-Con on Thursday, July 20, 2023.
Mike Damron
/
KPBS
Mario "Karts" through the crowd at Comic-Con on Thursday, July 20, 2023.
Wolverine from Marvel's X-Men gives a (sharp-)toothy grin at Comic-Con on Thursday, July 20, 2023.
Mike Damron
/
KPBS
Wolverine from Marvel's X-Men gives a (sharp-)toothy grin at Comic-Con on Thursday, July 20, 2023.
A Comic-Con attendee cosplaying as a skeleton walks down the street outside the convention center, July 20, 2023.
Mike Damron
/
KPBS
It ain't easy being bones at Comic-Con on Thursday, July 20, 2023.
Spider-Man, Spider-Gwen and Spider-Ham take a selfie at Comic-Con on Thursday, July 20, 2023.
Mike Damron
/
KPBS
Spider-Man, Spider-Gwen and Spider-Ham take a selfie at Comic-Con on Thursday, July 20, 2023.
A young Loki at Comic-Con on Thursday, July 20, 2023.
Mike Damron
/
KPBS
A young Loki at Comic-Con on Thursday, July 20, 2023.
Banners inside the convention center lead the way for Comic-Con attendees on Thursday, July 20, 2023.
Mike Damron
/
KPBS
Banners inside the convention center lead the way for Comic-Con attendees on Thursday, July 20, 2023.
A Cap'n Crunch in a sea of Cap'n Crunches at Comic-Con on Thursday, July 20, 2023.
Mike Damron
/
KPBS
A Cap'n Crunch in a sea of Cap'n Crunches at Comic-Con on Thursday, July 20, 2023.
An electronic sign in the convention center says "Comic-Con Welcomes You" July 20, 2023.
Mike Damron
/
KPBS
Comic-Con "welcomes you" on Thursday, July 20, 2023.
From above, Comic-Con attendees look like ants (or Antpeople) walking around the main exhibit hall on Thursday, July 20, 2023.
Mike Damron
/
KPBS
From above, Comic-Con attendees look like ants (or Antpeople) walking around the main exhibit hall on Thursday, July 20, 2023.
Comic-Con attendees work the joypads playing video games on Thursday, July 20, 2023.
Mike Damron
/
KPBS
Comic-Con attendees work the joypads playing video games on Thursday, July 20, 2023.
A crowd of Comic-Con attendees in the main exhibit hall on Thursday, July 20, 2023.
Mike Damron
/
KPBS
A crowd of Comic-Con attendees in the main exhibit hall on Thursday, July 20, 2023.
A Batman spreads his wings for Comic-Con attendees on Thursday, July 20, 2023.
Mike Damron
/
KPBS
A Batman spreads his wings for Comic-Con attendees on Thursday, July 20, 2023.
A Star Trek wrap on a downtown San Diego hotel greets Comic-Con attendees on Thursday, July 20, 2023.
Mike Damron
/
KPBS
A Star Trek wrap on a downtown San Diego hotel greets Comic-Con attendees on Thursday, July 20, 2023.

Back to top.

Friday, July 21

Coming soon!

Back to top.

Saturday, July 22

Coming soon!

Back to top.

Sunday, July 23

Coming soon!

Back to top.

Tags

Local Comic-Con 2023
A sign outside the San Diego Convention Center says "Welcome to Comic-Con International." July 18, 2022.
Comic-Con 2023
Follow along for the latest stories, videos and updates on all things San Diego Comic-Con.
Launch
More News