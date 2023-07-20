In photos: Pop culture fans unite at Comic-Con International

Last year’s Comic-Con International was held in-person for the first time since 2019. Previous editions included Comic-Con@Home and a scaled back Comic-Con Special Edition in November 2021.

Comic-Con 2023 is basically “back to normal” with no strict COVID-19 protocols like last year. The pop culture event running from July 19-23 is completely sold out of badges.

Whether you’re going or you’re badge-less, you can follow along here for photos of one of the biggest pop culture events in the nation.

Editor's note: This story will be updated throughout Comic-Con International.

Wednesday, July 19

Jacob Aere / KPBS People walk outside of the San Diego Convention Center, which has signs advertising Comic-Con International. July 19, 2023.

Jacob Aere / KPBS A building is being wrapped ahead of Comic-Con International. Downtown San Diego, Calif. July 19, 2023.

Jacob Aere / KPBS A building is being wrapped ahead of Comic-Con International. Downtown San Diego, Calif. July 19, 2023.

Back to top.



Thursday, July 20

Mike Damron / KPBS Comic-Con attendees cross the trolley tracks on Thursday, July 20, 2023.

Mike Damron / KPBS A Comic-Con attendee cosplaying as COBRA stands amid the crowd of Comic-Con attendees outside the convention center, Thursday, July 20, 2023.

Mike Damron / KPBS Downtown San Diego's Fifth Avenue shows Comic-Con attendees the way on Thursday, July 20, 2023.

Mike Damron / KPBS Mario "Karts" through the crowd at Comic-Con on Thursday, July 20, 2023.

Mike Damron / KPBS Wolverine from Marvel's X-Men gives a (sharp-)toothy grin at Comic-Con on Thursday, July 20, 2023.

Mike Damron / KPBS It ain't easy being bones at Comic-Con on Thursday, July 20, 2023.

Mike Damron / KPBS Spider-Man, Spider-Gwen and Spider-Ham take a selfie at Comic-Con on Thursday, July 20, 2023.

Mike Damron / KPBS A young Loki at Comic-Con on Thursday, July 20, 2023.

Mike Damron / KPBS Banners inside the convention center lead the way for Comic-Con attendees on Thursday, July 20, 2023.

Mike Damron / KPBS A Cap'n Crunch in a sea of Cap'n Crunches at Comic-Con on Thursday, July 20, 2023.

Mike Damron / KPBS Comic-Con "welcomes you" on Thursday, July 20, 2023.

Mike Damron / KPBS From above, Comic-Con attendees look like ants (or Antpeople) walking around the main exhibit hall on Thursday, July 20, 2023.

Mike Damron / KPBS Comic-Con attendees work the joypads playing video games on Thursday, July 20, 2023.

Mike Damron / KPBS A crowd of Comic-Con attendees in the main exhibit hall on Thursday, July 20, 2023.

Mike Damron / KPBS A Batman spreads his wings for Comic-Con attendees on Thursday, July 20, 2023.

Mike Damron / KPBS A Star Trek wrap on a downtown San Diego hotel greets Comic-Con attendees on Thursday, July 20, 2023.

Back to top.



Friday, July 21

Coming soon!

Back to top.



Saturday, July 22

Coming soon!

Back to top.



Sunday, July 23

Coming soon!

Back to top.