National Youth Orchestra makes a summer tour stop at the Rady Shell

The National Youth Orchestra of the United States of America performs Friday night at the Rady Shell.

The ensemble is sponsored by New York's Carnegie Hall Music Institute, featuring some of the most talented teenage musicians in the country.

They represent 31 states, with a contingent from Southern California who have been on a national summer tour.

“I like the rich, deep, chocolatey sound of the viola," said Spencer Quarles, 18, who just graduated in June from Granada Hills Charter High School in the San Fernando Valley.

He is grateful for his training time and performance inside New York’s Carnegie Hall. The national tour marks the culmination of his education and hard work so far.

Spencer Quarles Spencer Quarles, 18, graduated in June from Granada Hills Charter High School in the San Fernando Valley. He plays the viola with the National Youth Orchestra of the United States of America. Quarles is seen in this undated photo before a performance at New York's Carnegie Hall.

"I feel when I'm playing that I am very much connected to my musician colleagues. We're all sort of feeling the music and overcome with joy by playing such incredible pieces together," said Quarles, who heads to the University of Michigan this fall.

Orchestra members go through an extensive application process, which includes written essays and multiple auditions.

The student musicians must apply each year for the opportunity to join the multicity summer tour.

Carnegie Hall Jiin Yun, 16, is a senior cellist, and Jaden Kim, 16, is a junior violinist in the National Youth Orchestra. Both attend the Orange County School of the Arts in Santa Ana. They are seen here at New York's Carnegie Hall in an undated photo.

Jiin Yun and Jaden Kim are among the 100 members of the ensemble. They are good friends and students at the Orange County School of the Arts in Santa Ana.

Jiin has played the cello since kindergarten. She called the music she plays an international language.

“When we speak English or when we speak different languages like Spanish, Portuguese, Korean, we all always have to learn it. But, no matter even if you don't know how to read music or you don't know how to play the music, you can feel the emotions and the sentiment," Yun said.

This is the second year Kim has played violin with the orchestra.

“We start kind of adjusting to each other, and, usually by the end of the tour, it becomes this great product that emerges after hours and hours of rehearsal and sectionals," Kim said.

The performance at the Rady Shell marks the end of this year's national tour.