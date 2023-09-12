Moisture and clouds predicted over San Diego County

Mid- and high-level moisture and clouds were expected to move east across San Diego County early Tuesday as drier westerly flow develops, the National Weather Service said.

Low clouds have begun to return near the coast.

The lower deserts should be warmer Tuesday while onshore flow was expected to bring cooling to the coast into the valleys, the NWS said. Cooling was likely to spread inland on Wednesday with slight cooling continuing for coastal areas on Thursday and slight warming for inland areas.

Along the coast Tuesday, it was expected to be mostly sunny with high temperatures from 74 to 78 degrees, the NWS said. Inland areas were expected to be mostly sunny with highs from 80 to 83. It should be mostly sunny in the mountains with highs from 80 to 89. The deserts were predicted to be mostly sunny with highs from 101 to 104.

A cooling trend was likely for Sunday into the middle of next week. Night and morning coastal low clouds and fog were predicted to increase in coverage and spread farther into the valleys for later this week into next week.

Wind gusts around 20 knots were expected in the outer waters late Tuesday afternoon and evening. Otherwise, no hazardous marine conditions were expected through Saturday.

