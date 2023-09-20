Cool inland temps expected with gusty winds in mountains, deserts

From Wednesday through Thursday, stronger onshore flow in San Diego County was predicted to spread cooling inland with stronger and gusty southwest to west winds in the mountains and deserts, the National Weather Service said.

The marine layer may deepen onto the lower coastal mountain slopes with patchy night and morning drizzle and limited clearing Wednesday, the NWS said.

High pressure to the south may bring warming for the weekend with not much change through the middle of next week. The marine layer should decrease in depth during the weekend with coastal low clouds not extending inland much past the western valleys by early next week.

Along the coast Wednesday, it was expected to be mostly cloudy and high temperatures from 71 to 74 degrees, the NWS said. Valleys were expected to be cloudy with highs from 71 to 76. It should be mostly sunny in the mountains with highs from 66 to 76. The deserts were predicted to be sunny with highs from 90 to 94.

Weakening onshore flow and high pressure to the south were likely to bring warming on Friday with

high temperatures 5 to 10 degrees warmer than Thursday for the inland valleys into the mountains, forecasters said.

Tropical moisture in southwest flow aloft may bring increasing mid and high clouds on Friday and Friday night.

Mid and high level moisture and clouds should be decreasing on Saturday.

The marine layer was expected to become shallower during the weekend with night and morning coastal low clouds extending inland mostly to just the western valleys for the early and middle part of next week.

