Average San Diego County gas price drops after rising 54 times in 58 days

A run of 54 increases in 58 days totaling $1.045 that boosted the average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County to its highest amount since Oct. 17 ended Thursday with the decrease of a half-cent to $5.989.

The average price rose 35 consecutive days, dropped three of the next four days and increased 18 times in 19 days through Wednesday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The average price is 39.2 cents more than one week ago, 66.2 cents higher than one month ago and 51 cents above what it was one year ago. It has dropped 44.6 cents since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5.

The national average price dropped for the third consecutive day following an 11-day streak of increases totaling 7.8 cents, decreasing eight-tenths of a cent to $3.867.

The national average price is nine-tenths of a cent more than one week ago, two-tenths of a cent higher than one month ago and 18.6 cents above what it was one year ago. It has dropped $1.149 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.