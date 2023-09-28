Average San Diego County gas price rises for 22nd time in 24 days

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose Thursday for the 22nd time in 24 days, increasing 10.8 cents to $6.209.

The average price has risen 82.7 cents over the past 24 days, including 3.4 cents Wednesday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The average price rose 16 consecutive days, dropped a half-cent Thursday and 1.5 cents Friday, then resumed increasing Saturday. It is 22 cents more than one week ago, 84.1 cents higher than one month ago and 16.6 cents above what it was one year ago.

The average price has dropped 22.6 cents since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5.

The national average price rose three-tenths of a cent to $3.835, a day after it dropped six-tenths of a cent.

It is 3.2 cents less than one week ago but 1.6 cents more than one month ago and 7 cents higher than one year ago.

The national average price has dropped $1.181 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.

