Biden declares disaster for La Jolla Band of Luiseño Indians after tropical storm Hilary

President Joe Biden Thursday declared that a major disaster exists for the La Jolla Band of Luiseño Indians and ordered federal aid to supplement tribal efforts in the areas affected by Tropical Storm Hilary last month.

Federal funding is available to the La Jolla Band of Luiseño Indians and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the storm from Aug. 19-21.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures for the La Jolla Band of Luiseño Indians.

Andrew Grant of the Federal Emergency Management Agency has been appointed to coordinate federal recovery operations in the affected areas.

Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the Tribal Nation and warranted by the results of further damage assessments, White House officials said.

In late August, the San Diego County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to ratify a countywide local emergency in the wake of Tropical Storm Hilary.

Along with allowing the county to seek state and federal disaster assistance, ratification also provides legal immunity for local government and disaster service workers, allows flexibility in awarding contracting awards and lets the county "take the necessary steps to protect and preserve public health and safety," according to a board presentation Friday.

Countywide, the initial damage was estimated at $3.9 million, with damage in the unincorporated areas estimated at $1.65 million.

The La Jolla Band of Luiseño Indians are a federally recognized tribe located in northern San Diego County.

