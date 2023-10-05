San Diego County tax collector sends out more than 1 million property tax bills

San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAllister announced Wednesday that his office started mailing more than 1 million 2023-24 secured property tax bills this week.

"Property taxes fund essential county and city services," he said. "Public health, public schools and many more critical services are funded by these tax dollars, so we encourage taxpayers to pay their taxes as early as possible. This year we expect to generate $8.63 billion in property taxes."

All 1,013,632 secured tax bills are now available at sdttc.com to view and pay. According to McAllister, property owners can pay online free using an electronic check. Taxpayers will get an immediate, emailed receipt for payment confirmation if they use the online payment system.

The first property tax installment is due Nov. 1 and becomes delinquent after Dec. 10. The second installment is due Feb. 1, 2024 and becomes delinquent after April 11, 2024.

According to the tax collector's office, the total amount owed by property taxpayers is $566 million more than last year's total of $8.1 billion.

"Rising home prices and new residential units are contributing to the increase," a statement from the office read.

Property owners who have not received their tax bill by Oct. 31 can find their tax bill information online or call the Treasurer-Tax Collector's Office toll-free at 877-829-4732.