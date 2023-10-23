Give Now
San Diego FC unveils its name, logo and colors ahead of its 2025 MLS debut

By The Associated Press
Published October 23, 2023 at 2:00 PM PDT
Fans attend a brand reveal event for San Diego FC at Snapdragon Stadium in Mission Valley on Oct. 20, 2023.
Bennett Lacy
Fans attend a brand reveal event for San Diego FC at Snapdragon Stadium in Mission Valley on Oct. 20, 2023.

The expansion San Diego Football Club, or San Diego FC for short, unveiled its name, crest and colors Friday night outside the stadium where it will make its MLS debut in 2025.

The team already had said it would be known as either San Diego Football Club or Football Club San Diego. It chose San Diego FC to put the focus on the city's name first.

The colors will be chrome and azul, or blue, as a nod to the Pacific Ocean. The crest will include hints of red, yellow and orange.

The crest features 18 lines that form what looks like a futuristic soccer ball. The 18 lines represent the 18 cities in San Diego County.

“We believe our crest truly reflects the essence and spirit of San Diego," club CEO Tom Penn said. "Our club strives to become the epicenter of football excellence and innovation in North America.”

Fans pose for photos at the San Diego FC brand reveal event at Snapdragon Stadium in Mission Valley
Fans pose for photos at the San Diego FC brand reveal event at Snapdragon Stadium in Mission Valley
Bennett Lacy
Fans arrive for the San Diego FC brand reveal event at Snapdragon Stadium in Mission Valley on Oct. 20, 2023
Fans arrive for the San Diego FC brand reveal event at Snapdragon Stadium in Mission Valley on Oct. 20, 2023
Bennett Lacy
San Diego FC founding partner Manny Machado watches a video during a brand reveal event at Snapdragon Stadium in Mission Valley on Oct. 20, 2023.
San Diego FC founding partner Manny Machado watches a video during a brand reveal event at Snapdragon Stadium in Mission Valley on Oct. 20, 2023.
Bennett Lacy
Fans attend a brand reveal event for San Diego FC at Snapdragon Stadium in Mission Valley on Oct. 20, 2023.
Fans attend a brand reveal event for San Diego FC at Snapdragon Stadium in Mission Valley on Oct. 20, 2023.
Bennett Lacy
Fans attend a brand reveal event for San Diego FC at Snapdragon Stadium in Mission Valley on Oct. 20, 2023.
Fans attend a brand reveal event for San Diego FC at Snapdragon Stadium in Mission Valley on Oct. 20, 2023.
Bennett Lacy
Merchandise for San Diego FC at a brand reveal event at Snapdragon Stadium in Mission Valley
Merchandise with new San Diego FC brand was revealed in an event at Snapdragon Stadium in Mission Valley on Oct. 20, 2023.
Bennett Lacy
Merchandise with new San Diego FC brand was revealed in an event at Snapdragon Stadium in Mission Valley on Oct. 20, 2023.
Merchandise with new San Diego FC brand was revealed in an event at Snapdragon Stadium in Mission Valley on Oct. 20, 2023.
Bennett Lacy

San Diego FC will play at Snapdragon Stadium, home to San Diego State's football team, in Mission Valley.

