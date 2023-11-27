SANDAG hosts public meetings to gather feedback on new CEO search

The San Diego Association of Governments will, on Monday, host an in-person public meeting to gather feedback as the agency's Board of Directors looks to find a new CEO.

"As SANDAG Chairwoman, I want to reiterate that our board is committed to ensuring the recruitment process is transparent and that our community is engaged every step of the way," said SANDAG and San Diego County Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Nora Vargas. "We are committed to selecting a seasoned executive to lead SANDAG into the future, who values our stakeholders and community.

"The public's involvement in this process is crucial and we are creating various opportunities for the community to participate."

Monday's public meeting will be at the Valencia Park/Malcolm X Branch Library, 5148 Market St. at 6 p.m. There will also be a virtual meeting on Wednesday.

SANDAG CEO Hasan Ikhrata submitted his notice to the Board of Directors in July. His last day will be Dec. 29.

"I came to SANDAG almost five years ago to reinvigorate this organization and reimagine a brighter future for the San Diego region," he said. "Together, with the amazing SANDAG team, we have done just that, tackling longstanding issues such as transit to the airport, the falling Del Mar Bluffs, building a third crossing at the U.S.-Mexico border, and the need for free transit, more bikeways and housing.

"Our bold vision has garnered support from federal and state funding agencies, with more than $1 billion in investments coming to the region," Ikhrata said. "As the agency starts its next chapter, this is the right time to hand over the leadership reins."

Ikhrata, who took over as head of the regional transportation planning agency in 2018, often found himself in political controversy, most prominently when he discussed a fee for miles driven — a road usage charge. This put him in the crosshairs of leaders from north county and rural east county.

During Ikhrata's tenure, more than $1 billion in funds were awarded for projects throughout the San Diego region.

SANDAG hired a recruitment firm, CPSHR, who is hosting the public meetings to gather "input and feedback about the scope of responsibilities and priorities for the SANDAG CEO role, and to identify the qualifications, experience and key leadership competencies that are expected of the individual selected for the position," a statement from the firm read.

Additionally, CPSHR is collecting surveys about the CEO position until Dec. 1. https://surveys.cpshr.us/s3/SANDAG-CEO-Engagement-Survey-2023.