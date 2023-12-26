Holiday bowl festivities begin with Snapdragon Bowl Bash, Battle of the Bands

Festivities for the DIRECTV Holiday Bowl kick off Monday with the Snapdragon Bowl Bash in the Gaslamp Quarter.

The event, sponsored by the bowl game and Qualcomm Technologies, will run from 5 to 7 p.m.

One of the big draws is the Battle of the Bands, featuring the marching bands for the University of Louisville and University of Southern California, whose football teams will face off at Petco Park on Wednesday.

The battle begins at 6 p.m. In addition to the Battle of the Bands, the free event includes live music, games, contests, photo opportunities and more.

"We encourage San Diegans of all ages to attend the Snapdragon Bowl Bash," said Dennis Dubard, president of the 2023 DIRECTV Holiday Bowl. "Everyone can enjoy the incredible university marching bands, have dinner, check out all the other entertainment and get caught up in a college football atmosphere at its best."

The No. 16 Louisville Cardinals are favored by 6.5 points over the USC Trojans — who will not have former Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Caleb Williams taking snaps.

Information regarding DIRECTV Holiday Bowl tickets and other Bowl Week events, including the Port of San Diego Holiday Bowl Parade presented by Kaiser Permanente, can also be found at www.HolidayBowl.com.