Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Local

Crews to close I-8 eastbound in Alpine for weeknight repairs

By City News Service
Published January 9, 2024 at 10:57 AM PST
Freeway traffic on interstate 8 on May 21, 2012
Erik Anderson
/
KPBS
Freeway traffic on Interstate 8. San Diego, Calif. May 21, 2012

Caltrans crews will begin closing all lanes of eastbound Interstate 8 at Tavern Road in Alpine Tuesday night, and continue the closures on weeknights through the month of January for culvert repairs and pavement work.

The interstate will close from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. on weeknights.

All motorists will be detoured to the eastbound I-8 Tavern Road off- ramp, then re-enter the freeway using the eastbound I-8 Tavern Road on-ramp, a statement from the state Department of Transportation read.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

The maintenance work schedule is subject to change due to weather, traffic incidents or other maintenance considerations.

For real-time traffic information including traffic speed, lane and road closures due to construction and maintenance activities, visit http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/.

Tags

Local East County
KPBS News: Public Safety Policy
KPBS has created a public safety coverage policy to guide decisions on what stories we prioritize, as well as whose narratives we need to include to tell complete stories that best serve our audiences. This policy was shaped through months of training with the Poynter Institute and feedback from the community. You can read the full policy here.
Read →
More News