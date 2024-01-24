City crews assessing damage caused by Monday's storm

In response to a record amount of rain that hit the San Diego region on Monday, city crews are assessing the damage and impacts of the storm that caused major flooding in several communities, the city said Wednesday.

According to the National Weather Service, Monday was the fourth wettest day in San Diego since 1850.

The city's Stormwater Department received more than 500 calls regarding flooding and other issues during and following the rain. This week, stormwater teams are conducting inspections on city levees and storm channels. Six of the city's 15 stormwater pump stations were overwhelmed during Monday's storm; two remain out of service and crews are working around the clock to bring them back online, city officials said.

Teams from the city's Transportation Department will be removing mud and sand from streets and addressing damage to streets and public sidewalks. If a street is experiencing flooding, or a city storm drain is clogged, residents can report it using the Get it Done app or by calling 619-527-7500. Residents can also help city crews expedite clean-up activities by parking vehicles off city streets while work is underway.

Starting Wednesday, the city's Environmental Services Department began removing accumulated trash and debris from storm-impacted areas in the communities of Southcrest, Mountain View and other neighborhoods.

Residents can report bulky items left in the public right of way using the Get It Done app under the category for "illegal dumping" or by calling 858-694-7000. Hazardous waste items such as light bulbs, paint, oil, batteries, propane tanks, gas cylinders and tires should not be placed in the public right of way, the city communications department said.

Before attempting to clean up after the storm, residents can visit the recovery page on AlertSanDiego.org for tips on documenting damage. San Diegans are encouraged to work directly with insurance companies to submit claims for any damage to homes or vehicles.

For more information about the city's storm recovery efforts, visit SanDiego.gov/storm.