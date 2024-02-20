Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Local

Inclement weather shelter beds activated

By City News Service
Published February 20, 2024 at 11:10 AM PST
Father Joe's Villages is a San Diego landmark and leader in transitional housing in Southern California.
Nicholas McVicker
/
KPBS
Father Joe's Villages is a San Diego landmark and leader in transitional housing in Southern California.

With rain expected to continue falling across the area Monday, additional shelter space was opened by the San Diego Housing Commission and the city of San Diego to help the homeless escape the inclement weather.

The following locations were open Tuesday as part of the city's Inclement Weather Shelter Program:

— Father Joe's Villages, Joan Kroc Center, 1501 Imperial Ave., will accept up to 61 adults with an additional 11 beds for families with minor children or single women. Check-in starts at 4 p.m. and will continue through the night until full. Check-out at 5 a.m.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

— Paul Mirabile Center, 1501 Imperial Ave., will accept up to 62 adults. Check-in is at 4 p.m. and will continue through the night until full. Check-out at 5 a.m.

— Living Water Church of the Nazarene, 1550 Market St., will accept up to 28 adults. Check-in from 8-10 p.m. or until full. Check-out at 6:30 a.m.

— San Diego Rescue Mission, 120 Elm St., will have space for up to 10 single women who are able to access the top bunks. Check-in at 5 p.m. and through the night until full. Check-out at 7 a.m.

The shelter bed program, which generally operates during the winter months, is activated when temperatures drop below 45 degrees, when the temperature is 50 or below and there is a 40% chance of rain, or when there are "exceptional weather conditions," such as one or more inches of rain within a 24-hour period.

Tags

Local Weather
KPBS News: Public Safety Policy
KPBS has created a public safety coverage policy to guide decisions on what stories we prioritize, as well as whose narratives we need to include to tell complete stories that best serve our audiences. This policy was shaped through months of training with the Poynter Institute and feedback from the community. You can read the full policy here.
Read →
More News