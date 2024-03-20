Average San Diego County gas price rises to highest amount since Nov. 30

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose Wednesday to its highest amount since Nov. 30, increasing 1.8 cents to $4.972, its seventh increase in eight days.

The average price has risen 6.1 cents over the past eight days, including 1.2 cents Tuesday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It rose five consecutive days, was unchanged Monday and resumed increasing Tuesday.

The average price is 5.8 cents more than week ago, 15.8 cents higher than one month ago and 8 cents greater than one year ago. It has dropped $1.463 since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5, 2022.

The national average price rose for the eighth consecutive day, increasing 2.6 cents to $3.515. It has risen 12.1 cents over the past eight days, including 2.2 cents Tuesday.

The national average price is 11.9 cents more than one week ago, 23.9 cents higher than one month ago and 7.2 cents greater than one year ago. It has dropped $1.501 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.