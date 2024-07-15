State officials request to rescind sexually violent predator placement in Poway

State officials have rescinded their request to place a man designated as a sexually violent predator in a Poway neighborhood, according to the San Diego Sheriff’s Department .

The California Department of State Hospitals said patient privacy laws prevent them from releasing specific information about any current or former Department of State Hospitals patients and did not comment on the decision.

Families and elected officials rallied Friday against the placement at Garden Road Park in Poway, about two miles away from the man’s proposed home.

Neighborhood resident Jessie Omamogho said he was worried about his daughter’s safety.

“This is a serious matter,” he said. “Bringing someone who has such a bad record in one of the most peaceful neighborhoods I’ve lived in, I thought definitely our voice needs to be heard.”

Poway Mayor Steve Vaus organized Friday’s rally. Pro bono attorneys have also volunteered to represent Poway residents to stop the placement.

Vaus called the state’s decision to rescind the placement a victory.

“What we thought would be a protest is a day of celebration,” Vaus said.

A person is designated a sexually violent predator when they’ve committed at least one sexually violent predatory offense and are diagnosed with a mental disorder that makes them likely to reoffend. The Department of State Hospitals assigns experts to determine whether an incarcerated person meets that criteria.

There are currently 14 people designated by the court as sexually violent predators who are conditionally released in San Diego County. Three of them live in the community of Jacumba Hot Springs according to the Megan’s Law database .

Jacumba resident Tanya Wilkins opposed the recent placements of two men designated as sexually violent predators in her community. She said she wished her community had the resources for a similar effort to Poway’s.

“Nothing has been discussed up here, nothing,” Wilkins said. “We don't have a town council. We don't have any of that. We're too small to have a body that oversees or informs people.”

Wilkins said she’s happy for residents of Poway and the withdrawn placement.

“We should be able to have big signs up around town like the other places do, because we would,” Wilkins said. “Nobody's offered services because we don't have that kind of people up here.”

Communities across the county, like Rancho Bernardo and Mount Helix , have successfully rallied against these placements in years past. The placements are the last step of a five-phase treatment plan for people who are designated as sexually violent predators, according to the San Diego County District Attorney’s office .

The state’s conditional release program screens housing sites before determining a placement. Those screenings consider Jessica’s Law and other residency restrictions, including proximity to schools and parks. The process includes a 30-day public comment period.

The Department of State Hospitals contracts with Liberty Healthcare to provide conditional release services. They’re required to have a community safety plan for the placements that includes surveillance and GPS monitoring. As of June, they said no one under conditional release has committed a sexual-contact offense.

KPBS reached out to Liberty Healthcare and the Department of State Hospitals to learn more about the conditional release program and placements, but they declined interviews.

Nancy Astifo, the public defender of the man recommended for placement in Poway, said in an email that even if the placement is revoked, he’s still eligible for conditional release. This would be the third time the man’s placement for housing has been withdrawn.

It’s unclear where he may be placed next. His next hearing is scheduled for Aug. 9.