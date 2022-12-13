Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
KPBS Midday Edition

Cinema Junkie Podcast preview: 'Viva Hollywood'

By Beth Accomando / Arts & Culture Reporter
Published December 13, 2022 at 3:35 PM PST
Zorba Quinn.jpg
Twentieth Century Fox
Mexican-born Anthony Quinn famously played "Zorba the Greek" in 1964 and throughout his career played characters of diverse ethnicities.

Turner Classic Movies' (TCM) new book "Viva Hollywood: The Legacy of Latin and Hispanic Artists in American Film" makes the perfect holiday gift for any film lover wanting to take a deep dive into cinema history.

The TCM book serves up not just the famous stars we know from the big screen but also the often forgotten artists who worked behind the scenes on Hollywood classics.

The author, Luis Reyes, grew up loving movies of all kinds but did find himself drawn to Latin performers. One person he identified with early on was from television, Cuban singer, producer and actor Desi Arnaz who co-starred with his real life wife Lucille Ball on the TV sitcom "I Love Lucy," which ran on CBS from 1951 to 1957. He also connected with stars such as the Mexican-born Anthony Quinn who was often tapped by Hollywood to play a variety of ethnicities from Native American to Greek to Arab.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Reyes was inspired to start researching and writing about Latinos in Hollywood after attending the Nosotros Golden Eagle Awards banquets where he met many of the people he had grown up idolizing.

Nosotros, as in "we the people," was an actors' advocacy group founded in 1970. Its website states its purpose as: "to enhance the image of Latinos in Television and Film and to increase the opportunities given to those actively seeking careers in entertainment."

For this Friday's Cinema Junkie podcast, Beth Accomando spoke with author Reyes.

Tags

KPBS Midday Edition Pop CultureBooksFilm
Beth Accomando
I cover arts and culture, from Comic-Con to opera, from pop entertainment to fine art, from zombies to Shakespeare. I am interested in going behind the scenes to explore the creative process; seeing how pop culture reflects social issues; and providing a context for art and entertainment.
See stories by Beth Accomando
What do you wonder about that you’d like us to investigate?

Voter Hub - Newsletters promo
Election 2022: Live results
Explore all national, state and local returns now.
See results →
More News