Veterans drop into week-long adaptive sports clinic surfing in La Jolla

More than 100 disabled veterans are in San Diego this week to surf, sail, cycle and kayak at the annual Veterans Affairs (VA) Summer Sports Clinic.

The veterans are from all over the U.S. The VA invites veterans who would benefit from sports as part of their rehabilitation plans.

Shereef Elnahal, the VA undersecretary for health, said veterans get a lot out of the clinic.

"What the vets tell me is that when they come to events like this, it's actually the permanent and lasting bonds that they're making with other vets that last them into the future and encourages them to keep going with these sports," Elnahal said. "(It) is not only great for their physical health, but also their mental health and their sense of belonging with their fellow vets."

The sports clinic started Monday morning at La Jolla Shores Beach with adaptive surfing. Veterans were divided into teams and assigned coaches. After a short safety brief, they hit the water.

Adaptive surfing looks a little different for each person depending on their ability.

It's Miami, Fla., Navy veteran Miguel Navarro's second year at the clinic. Navarro, who uses a wheelchair, said surfing is his favorite event. Last year, he was only able to ride face-down on his stomach. This year, however, he's able to sit upright.

Feeling the wind and spray on his face made all the difference, he said.

"It’s so much better because now I can really see where I’m going and feel the acceleration," he said. "It’s almost like riding a motorcycle again."

Navarro said it can be nerve-wracking going into the ocean when there are limits to your physical ability. But that's also what makes it worthwhile.

"If you didn't feel a little bit nervous at first there would probably be something wrong with you," he said. "It really makes you feel you can still do a lot of things — it brings a lot of confidence back into you."

The VA said 120 veterans are participating in this year's clinic.