Military pilots rescued following crash into San Diego Bay

Two military pilots were rescued from the waters of San Diego Bay Wednesday after the aircraft they were flying crashed into the harbor.

The plane went down near Shelter Island for unknown reasons at about 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Emergency crews pulled the pilots from the bay and took them to UCSD Medical Center in Hillcrest for evaluations, the agency reported. The fliers' conditions have not been released.

Details about the accident and the type of aircraft involved were not immediately available.