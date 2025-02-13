Navy works to recover fighter jet following crash into San Diego Bay

Military crews worked Thursday to recover a fighter jet that crashed into San Diego Bay and sank this week after its two-person crew safely ejected during an apparent mechanical emergency.

The EA-18G Growler went down near Shelter Island about 10:15 a.m. Wednesday during an aborted landing approach to Naval Air Station North Island, authorities said. Witnesses described hearing unusual sounds from the plane suggesting engine trouble just before it nosed over and plunged into the harbor.

After the crew members were pulled from the water, paramedics took them to UCSD Medical Center in Hillcrest for evaluations. They were in listed good condition on Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation, according to Navy officials.

"Recovery efforts are focused on safely removing the aircraft from the water as quickly as possible while minimizing environmental impact," a public statement from Commander Naval Air Forces asserted Thursday. "While initial assessments targeted recovery for today, weather conditions may impact the timeline."

The potential for hazards from leaking fuel from the sunken aircraft prompted a water-contact closure for Kellogg Beach in Point Loma.

"Beachgoers are advised that the ... water may contain chemicals and may cause illness," a public statement from the San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality cautioned. "(Area) waters will remain closed until sampling and field observations confirm these areas are safe for water contact."

Pending completion of the salvage operation, Navy officials urged civilians to remain well clear of the area and "not to approach, touch or collect any debris that may wash ashore."

"Some pieces of debris may resemble weapons or classified components and may present a hazard if handled," according to a Navy statement.

Anyone who comes across any pieces of possible wreckage from the aircraft are asked to report the findings via email to Naval Base Coronado at nbc_debris@us.navy.mil.