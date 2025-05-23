San Diego to mark Memorial Day with weekend of tributes

San Diegans will have multiple opportunities to honor those who lost their lives in service to the nation this Memorial Day weekend.

The USS Midway Museum will begin commemorations Saturday at noon with a live performance by the Imperial Valley Master Chorale on the flight deck. On Sunday, visitors can meet real aviators and ask about the aircraft they flew, beginning at 10 a.m.

Monday features a gaggle of events on the floating museum, starting with a commemorative wreath-laying ceremony at 9 a.m. featuring World War II Navy veteran guest speakers, the National Anthem performed by a Navy Band Southwest vocalist, a "missing man flyover" and the tossing of a memorial wreath over the side of the ship. At noon, the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Arizona Band will perform, with a second performance at 2:15 p.m. Bonita Vista High School's Music Machine will play at 12:30 p.m. followed by a National Moment of Remembrance at 3 p.m.

On Sunday, Miramar National Cemetery will host its annual Memorial Day service at 1 p.m. The guest speaker will be Vice Adm. Dan Cheever, commander of Naval Air Forces. More than 30,000 veterans and their family members are interred at the cemetery.

On Monday, Fort Rosecrans will host its annual Memorial Day Ceremony. While the federal military cemetery is closed to new interments, it is the final resting place for historic figures, including 19 men who served under Brig. Gen. Stephen W. Kearny and died in the 1846 Battle of San Pasqual, now part of San Diego. A total of 23 Medal of Honor winners are buried in the cemetery on the Point Loma Peninsula.

Also on Monday, the Mount Soledad National Veterans Memorial will host its annual Memorial Day ceremony. A plaque dedication and tribute will be paid to San Diego native, Seaman Lakiba Nicole Palmer, and 16 of her fellow U.S. Navy sailors who lost their lives aboard the USS Cole on Oct. 12, 2000, when it was attacked by terrorists in a small boat laden with explosives.

"Memorial Day is a sacred day of remembrance, a time to honor those who gave everything for our freedom," said Neil O'Connell, executive director of the Mt. Soledad Memorial Association. "This year, we are especially mindful of the 25th anniversary of the attack on the USS Cole and the brave sailors who perished. These 17 heroes represent the thousands of individuals we honor on Memorial Day. Their sacrifice, and the sacrifices of all who have died in service, will always be remembered."

Emcee'd by Fox 5 and KUSI anchor, Jason Austell, the event will feature music from Marine Band San Diego, a 21-gun salute and the playing of Taps before the presentation of plaques honoring Palmer and her fellow shipmates, along with a flyover.

Command Master Chief of the USS Cole at the time of the attack, James Parlier, and the ship's Executive Officer, Chris Peterschmidt, will deliver remarks before the names of all 17 sailors will be read. Rear Adm. Justin A. Kubu — Commander of the Unmanned Task Force, Naval Surface Forces, US Pacific Fleet — will deliver the keynote address.

Gold Star family members of those who lost their lives, along with survivors of the attack, are expected to attend.

The Metropolitan Transit System will operate on a Sunday/holiday schedule for buses and trolleys on Monday. Regular weekday schedules will resume on Tuesday.

With San Diego hosting several major sporting events this weekend, MTS will ramp up trolley service before and after each event.

On Saturday at 1:45 p.m., San Diego FC will host LA Galaxy. MTS will boost Green Line service to and from Snapdragon Stadium.

On Sunday at 7 p.m., San Diego Wave FC will host North Carolina Courage in the same venue with the same boosted service.

On Monday at 5:40 p.m., Petco Park will welcome back the Padres against the Miami Marlins for a holiday homestand. The Blue, Orange or Green Lines go directly to the ballpark. Additional service will run before and after the game.

On Memorial Day, the transit agency's vintage trolley will operate on the Silver Line. The very first iconic red San Diego Trolley, the 1001 U2, will operate on a downtown loop. The Silver Line Vintage Trolley departs from the 12th & Imperial Transit Center every hour, starting at 9:07 a.m. with its last trip departing at 3:07 p.m.

MTS will have its Friends Ride Free holiday promotion in effect. Every fare-paying adult passenger can bring one guest on board for free. Youth ride free with a Youth PRONTO card/account through the Youth Opportunity Pass Program.