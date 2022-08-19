ADG7: Tiny Desk Concert

How do you fit a gayageum and an ajaeng behind the Tiny Desk? That's the question I whispered into the ear of our Tiny Desk audio engineer, Josh Rogosin, when we first saw ADG7 playing those five-foot long string instruments at globalFEST in New York City at the top of 2020. The Tiny Desk team solved the puzzle and the nine-piece Korean band filled the room with joy and a sound that's unique in Tiny Desk history. ADG7 mixes traditional, shamanistic ritual sounds with Korean folk songs from Hwanghae Province. The group's full name is Ak Dan Gwang Chil: "Ak Dan" translates as band, while "Gwang Chil" is in honor of the band having formed during the 70th anniversary of Gwangbokjeol, the National Liberation Day of Korea. The music is from the band's 2020 album, Such is Life,and its self-titled 2017 album.

The three singers, Hong Ok, Myeong Wol and Yoo Wol, immediately capture my eyes and ears but my attention begins to sway toward Lee Man Wol, who appears to be blowing into a pipe organ she holds in her hands. The instrument is a saenghwang, just one of ADG7's transfixing instruments — including brilliant percussion and a large bamboo flute known as a daegeum played by bandleader Kim Yak Dae — that make this enthusiastic and adventurous concert an eye-opener.

SET LIST

"Whatever"

"Yeong Jeong Geo Ri"

"Hee Hee"

MUSICIANS

Hong Ok: vocals

Myeong Wol: vocals

Yoo Wol: vocals

Weon Meondongmaru: gayageum

Choi Byung Hwal: ajaeng

Chun Gung Dal: percussion

Sunwoo Barabarabarabam: percussion

Lee Man Wol: piri, saenghwang, taepyeongso

Kim Yak Dae: daegeum

TINY DESK TEAM

Producer/Series Creator: Bob Boilen

Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin

Director: Kara Frame

Series Producer: Bobby Carter

Editor: Joshua Bryant

Videographers: Kara Frame, Michael Zamora, Pierre Kattar, Joshua Bryant

Audio Assistant: Andie Huether

Production Assistants: Jill Britton, Alanté Serene, Joby Tanseco

Tiny Desk Team: Suraya Mohamed, Marissa Lorusso, Hazel Cills, Ashley Pointer, Maia Stern

VP, Visuals and Music: Keith Jenkins

Senior VP, Programming: Anya Grundmann

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.