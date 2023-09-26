Barry Manilow just broke Elvis's Las Vegas record
Barry Manilow has just overtaken The King himself, Elvis Presley, for the most shows at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino.
What's the context? The '70s icon's career has spanned decades and has produced chart topping hits.
What's the big deal? That's some serious staying power, both for Manilow and Vegas as a place to see live music.
“Welcome to our Record Breaking Weekend!” pic.twitter.com/3o6OlJE07X— Barry Manilow (@barrymanilow) September 23, 2023
What are people saying? Plenty. And not just about the record being broken, but the evolution of the Vegas residency and how its perception has changed over the past few decades.
Here's what Manilow had to say to fans at the performance:
It really is all about you guys. You know I love all the awards and all, but I wouldn't be here if it weren't for you. Thank you for coming tonight and through all the years.
And his thoughts on the status of a Vegas residency in an interview with ABC Audio:
It was known as ... 'cheeseball' ... 'old-fashioned' ... You take a look at these casinos and you can take a look at the billboards, these are young people that are playing Vegas. These are big acts!
And here's more on that from entertainment writer Matthew Kelemen, who spoke with NPR about Vegas' evolution:
There was a time when it was looking like a place where entertainers went to retire. They are usually veterans, but they're just so vibrant. There's people in the audience, unlike in most places, they're all from different places, the only thing that they have in common is their devotion to the headliner.
