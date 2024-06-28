Give Now
Is your dog ugly? Find out in this week's news quiz

By Holly J. Morris
Published June 28, 2024 at 2:00 AM PDT
Angel Reese, Justin Timberlake, Wild Thang
Andy Lyons/Getty Images; Michael Tran/AFP; Josh Edelson/AFP
Angel Reese, Justin Timberlake, Wild Thang

This week, there was a debate — over whether the Las Vegas monolith was placed by aliens or humans, of course! (We're on Team Alien.)

We found out where brain waste goes, and it's not into a landfill with most of your recycling. And we learned what sideshows are — the non-carnival kind.

Most of that's not on the quiz, though. So how well did you pay attention to the rest of the news? You're about to find out.

Loading...

Holly J. Morris
Holly J. Morris works on NPR's Training team. She was an editor at The Washington Post Express, National Geographic and U.S. News and World Report, and a college teacher.
