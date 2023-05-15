Nathan Fletcher’s board of supervisors resignation to become official

San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher is set to officially resign at 5 p.m. Monday, more than a month after he was sued for sexual assault and sexual harassment.

Fletcher, who has been at an out-of-state treatment facility, was not available for comment. In a March 29 tweet announcing his decision to resign, he said, "A combination of my personal mistakes plus false accusations has created a burden that my family shouldn’t have to bear."

Political analyst Carl Luna said the resignation is “unfortunately a bit of a train wreck for the county, because as long as Supervisor Fletcher’s seat remains unfilled it's hard for the board to really take decisive action on a number of issues — from homelessness to highways, to everything else they've got to deal with.”

Fletcher’s staff said that his office will remain open after the resignation becomes official.

They will continue working to serve District 4 constituents while voters decide who should fill the seat during a special election on Aug. 15.

“Where it leaves the people in that district is without representation until such time a special election can be held. And you got to go through the two step, the primary and general, and it's going to take months to get somebody into that seat,” Luna said.

If no candidate receives a majority vote in the Aug. 15 primary election, then a special general election would be held Nov. 7, according to county officials.

“The simple fact is that seat will be filled by another democrat, the question is which democrat?” Luna said.

San Diego County’s 4th Supervisorial District is 101 square miles in the heart of San Diego’s population center, with nearly 700,000 constituents.