Politics

Nearly 600,000 ballots mailed for Nov. 7 special election

By City News Service
Published October 9, 2023 at 12:09 PM PDT
A mail-in ballot, envelope and the "I voted" sticker are displayed in front of the San Diego County Registrar of Voters office in Kearny Mesa, Feb. 3, 2020.
Andrew Bowen
A mail-in ballot, envelope and the "I voted" sticker are displayed in front of the San Diego County Registrar of Voters office in Kearny Mesa, Feb. 3, 2020.

Nearly 600,000 ballots are on their way to registered voters in the 4th Supervisorial District, City of Chula Vista, Fallbrook Public Utility District and Rainbow Municipal Water District for the Nov. 7 special election, the county registrar's office announced today.

Voters should receive their ballots this week, along with an "I Voted" sticker inside the official ballot packet.

Only the voters who live in each of those districts can vote in their respective elections.

Explore the KPBS Voter Hub
Get general information about the election, news coverage, an interactive ballot guide, and results on election day.
Launch

Voters were advised to visit sdvote.com to check if they are eligible for the following elections:

Early voting began Monday at the Registrar of Voters office in Kearny Mesa. Hours run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

According to the registrar's office, voters can cast ballots from home through the mail — no postage needed — or to any of the its official ballot drop boxes in the specific districts starting Tuesday through the final day of voting Tuesday, Nov. 7.

More options to vote in person start Oct. 28. Voters can use any vote center around the county. Select vote centers will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. until the final day of voting, Tuesday, Nov. 7, when all vote centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Voters can find an official ballot drop box or vote center near them inside the voter information pamphlet, or looking it up online at sdvote.com.

Politics Voter Hub
