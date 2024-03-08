Lawsuit challenging Larry Turner's eligibility for San Diego mayoral race withdrawn

A lawsuit challenging San Diego mayoral candidate Larry Turner's qualifications to run has been withdrawn, Turner's representatives announced Friday.

The lawsuit alleged Turner should have been disqualified from the mayoral race because he allegedly was not a resident or registered voter in the city of San Diego 30 days prior to filing his nomination papers, as required. The lawsuit, filed on behalf of San Diego resident Helen Michelle VanDiver, alleged that Turner was primarily living in El Cajon during that period.

The lawsuit filing predated Tuesday's primary election, in which Turner appears positioned to hold onto second place behind Mayor Todd Gloria, sending both candidates to the November general election.

VanDiver's attorney, Robert Ottilie, said in a statement that the lawsuit will be dropped because his client was being harassed.

"Since the filing of the lawsuit, my client has been subjected to personal attacks challenging both her integrity and motives," said Ottilie, who also alleged people have attacked VanDiver's son, Shawn VanDiver.

"What should have been an opportunity to try this case on the merits last week, has been turned into what is anticipated to be a month-long political spectacle. My client is unwilling to subject herself or her family to any further harassment," Ottilie said.

Turner has denied the allegations raised in the lawsuit. A statement from his campaign states that he lived in Bonsall in parts of 2016 and 2017, and between 2020 and early 2023 his family stayed in Alpine, but he otherwise has lived in San Diego. Turner said that during the period in question he was living in East Village, but has since moved to Ocean Beach.

Turner and his attorneys allege associates of Gloria were involved with the lawsuit. Gloria's campaign denied any knowledge of the lawsuit last month, stating that the mayor learned of the allegations against Turner " like everybody else through the media's reporting."

One of Turner's attorneys, Michael Aguirre, said Friday that a political committee called New San Diego funded the investigation into Turner. Aguirre said that committee and its activities were organized by people appointed to committees serving under Gloria.

Turner called the lawsuit part of a "misinformation campaign" and based in "dirty politics. The kind of corruption that goes on in San Diego, unfortunately, and why I'm running."