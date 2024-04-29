City Council's committee of the whole to discuss appointment of SDPD chief

The San Diego City Council's Committee of the Whole will convene for a special meeting Monday to discuss whether to confirm the appointment of Scott Wahl as San Diego's next police chief.

Wahl, who serves as the police department's assistant chief, was announced last month as Mayor Todd Gloria's pick to succeed Chief David Nisleit, who will retire in June after 36 years of service.

If confirmed Monday, Wahl will assume the office on June 7.

Wahl, a 25-year veteran and lifelong San Diego resident, was selected "following an extensive national search and interview process that included vetting by community and law enforcement leaders," according to Gloria's office.

Following Gloria's announcement, Wahl said, "I look forward to working collaboratively with him, the City Council and our community to ensure public safety and a better quality of life for all. Together, we will build a department that is reflective of our city and worthy of your trust and collaboration."