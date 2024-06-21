MTS Board approves $448.2 million operating budget for fiscal year 2025

The San Diego Metropolitan Transit System's Board of Directors has approved a $448.2 million budget for Fiscal Year 2025, fully funding current service levels on trolley lines and more than 100 bus routes, but planned expansions are on hold Friday.

The budget also accounts for MTS security improvements added earlier in the year, including the addition of transit officers.

"I am pleased we adopted a budget that fully maintains current service levels, keeps our fares affordable and provides a critical service enabling residents to access healthcare, jobs, education and more," said Stephen Whitburn, MTS board chair and San Diego City Councilman. "I'd like to thank staff and my colleagues on the board for working together to balance this year's budget and anticipate fiscal challenges the agency could face in the future."

The budget approved does not include planned trolley and bus service increases which depend on $284 million in state grant funding — frozen by Sacramento as California continues to balance its budget.

"If the funds are released, MTS is ready to advance the service enhancements as planned," a statement from the agency reads.

In addition to the operating budget, the transit agency also has a $250.1 million Capital Improvement Program budget in FY 2025 intended toward repairs, facility and construction projects, rail infrastructure improvements and other initiatives.