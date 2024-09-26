Son of former county GOP chair pleads not guilty to assault weapon possession

The son of former San Diego County Republican Party chair Tony Krvaric pleaded not guilty Thursday to a felony count of possessing an assault weapon.

Victor Krvaric, 24, was arrested at a Scripps Ranch home last week on suspicion of the illegal weapons possession, according to San Diego County sheriff's officials.

No details about the weapon allegedly found at the home were disclosed by the sheriff's department or at Krvaric's arraignment on Thursday afternoon in San Diego Superior Court.

Krvaric remains out of custody on $25,000 bail following Thursday's court hearing and faces up to three years in state prison if convicted of the assault weapon possession charge.

Shortly after his arrest, Tony Krvaric issued a statement that read, "Our family is going through a difficult time and ask that our privacy be respected. As a father, I wish that the children of former public figures could experience life privately, like everyone else."

Krvaric's father served as the county's Republican Party chair for 14 years.

Victor Krvaric made headlines two years ago when he was accused of trying to join a white supremacist hate group while he was serving as a Marine Corps reservist, leading to an investigation by military officials. The investigation found that he had engaged in unspecified misconduct unrelated to the hate group allegations, KPBS reported, and he was administratively separated from the Marine Corps.