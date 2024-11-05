First unofficial election results expected after 8 p.m. Tuesday

The first unofficial election results are expected after 8 p.m. Tuesday, and will include mail ballots received before today and vote center ballots from between Oct. 27 and Monday, according to the county of San Diego Communications Office.

The final unofficial results on election night may not come in until 1 a.m. Wednesday or later and will only include the ballots that could be counted immediately, the county said in a statement.

Mail ballots dropped off at vote centers, official drop boxes or picked up from the U.S. Postal Service on Election Day will be counted next, the county statement said.

Ballots mailed before or on Tuesday have seven days to arrive if postmarked by Election Day, the county said.

For provisional ballots, people who missed the Oct. 21 registration deadline can conditionally register and vote provisionally in person on Election Day. Once voter registration is processed and the Registrar's Office confirms the voter didn't vote elsewhere in the state, the voter registration becomes active and the provisional ballot is counted.

After Election Night, the next release of unofficial results is set to be posted by 6 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and again on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, the county said.

The Registrar's Office will be closed Nov. 28 and Nov. 29 for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Results must be certified by Dec. 5. Final certified results will be posted on sdvote.com that day.