Politics

Republicans secure Senate control

By The Associated Press
Published November 5, 2024 at 9:45 PM PST
The Capitol building in Washington D.C on Nov, 14, 2022.
J. Scott Applewhite
/
AP
The Capitol building in Washington D.C on Nov, 14, 2022.
Leer en español

The GOP has won control of the Senate as Sen. Deb Fischer secures reelection in Nebraska.

With at least 51 Senate seats secured, Republicans will retake control of the chamber for the first time in four years. It gives the party a major power center in Washington and important power in confirming the next president’s Cabinet, as well as any Supreme Court justice if there is a vacancy.

With a handful of battleground races yet to be decided, Republicans still have an opportunity to grow their majority.

GOP senators have already been looking at ways to extend tax cuts that were passed during Donald Trump’s first term, as well as sending funding towards toughened border security measures.

However, the extent of Republicans’ power in Washington will also be determined by the results of the presidential and House races.

Politics Voter Hub
The Associated Press
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
