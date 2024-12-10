San Diego City Council unanimously selects Joe LaCava as president

The San Diego City Council Tuesday unanimously elected Councilmember Joe LaCava as its next president, capping a day in which LaCava was sworn into his second term.

LaCava, who was Council President pro Tempore immediately preceding Tuesday's 9-0 vote, will replace Councilmember Sean Elo-Rivera as the head of San Diego's legislative body. The council president is tasked with placing items on the council's agenda, appointing members to committees and leading meetings.

Unlike last December, when Elo-Rivera earned a contentious 5-4 win for his third consecutive term as president, good feelings were in abundance Tuesday.

Councilmember Kent Lee, who received some public support for the council's top job, was happy to nominate LaCava, describing the District 1 councilmember as "thoughtful and analytical" and well prepared to handle a looming financial challenge.

The city faces a $258 million deficit in the coming fiscal year, in part because voters rejected a one-cent sales tax measure in November's election.

"In a day of speeches, I'm not sure another speech is really warranted, especially from someone used to self-deprecating humor," LaCava said after taking the gavel. "We have a lot of work to do, we all understand that's the nature of what we do. I'm here to amplify your voice."

As his first official act, LaCava asked a disruptive man to leave the Council Chambers, following several warnings by then-Council President Elo- Rivera earlier in the meeting. The man was escorted out by police after refusing to leave the premises voluntarily.

Councilmember Henry Foster III seconded the motion for LaCava.

Late last year, several council members spoke against Elo-Rivera as he headed to his third year as president — describing him as "unreliable" and not inclusive. The sore spots seemed to have healed, with nearly every council member thanking Elo-Rivera for his tenure.

"The constituents of District 7 were well served with you as council president," Councilmember Raul Campillo said.

Councilwoman Marni von Wilpert acknowledged how well the group had been able to work together over the past year, saying it was "great to be unified as a council."

Councilwoman Vivian Moreno thanked Elo-Rivera for his willingness to look for infrastructure funding for her district — the 8th, which includes underserved areas such as San Ysidro, Barrio Logan and Sherman Heights — and praised LaCava for considering the needs of communities south of Interstate 8.

LaCava represents Council District 1, which includes La Jolla, University City, Torrey Pines, Carmel Valley and Pacific Highlands Ranch.

The San Diego City Council, like all local government bodies in California, is officially nonpartisan, but all nine members ran as Democrats.