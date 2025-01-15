After half a century in politics, Biden bids farewell in an Oval Office address

Updated January 15, 2025 at 19:55 PM ET

President Biden is set to deliver a farewell speech to the nation from the Oval Office tonight — a chance for him to frame his own legacy one last time before he leaves the White House.

Biden, 82, has spent roughly half a century in Washington politics, and had hoped for another four years at the White House. On Monday, he will be succeeded by Donald Trump — a leader Biden had vowed to make a one-term president.

Biden ran for president insisting the soul of the nation was at stake. That's still the case, Biden said today in a letter to the American public. "History is in your hands. The power is in your hands. The idea of America lies in your hands."



