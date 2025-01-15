Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Politics

After half a century in politics, Biden bids farewell in an Oval Office address

By Asma Khalid Jason Breslow
Published January 15, 2025 at 2:53 PM PST
Presiden Biden delivers his farewell address to the nation from the Oval Office.
Mandel Nga
/
AFP via Getty Images
Presiden Biden delivers his farewell address to the nation from the Oval Office.

Updated January 15, 2025 at 19:55 PM ET

President Biden is set to deliver a farewell speech to the nation from the Oval Office tonight — a chance for him to frame his own legacy one last time before he leaves the White House.

Biden, 82, has spent roughly half a century in Washington politics, and had hoped for another four years at the White House. On Monday, he will be succeeded by Donald Trump — a leader Biden had vowed to make a one-term president.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Biden ran for president insisting the soul of the nation was at stake. That's still the case, Biden said today in a letter to the American public. "History is in your hands. The power is in your hands. The idea of America lies in your hands."


Copyright 2025 NPR

Tags

Politics NPR Top Stories
Asma Khalid
Asma Khalid is a White House correspondent for NPR. She also co-hosts The NPR Politics Podcast.
Jason Breslow
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
More News