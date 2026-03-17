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Economy

Are rising San Diego electric bills impacting your household? We want to hear from you

By Katie Hyson / Racial Justice and Social Equity Reporter
Published March 17, 2026 at 6:00 AM PDT
Power lines at an SDG&E facility in North Park are seen here on Sept. 26, 2017.
Andrew Bowen
/
KPBS
Power lines at an SDG&E facility in North Park are seen here on Sept. 26, 2017.

About 1 in 5 San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) residential customers are a month or more behind on their electric bills, according to an SDG&E report filed last month.

The average customer is now paying about $185 per month for their bill. Less than two decades ago, it would have cost under $20 to use the same amount of energy, adjusted for inflation.

Rising bills can force tough trade-offs to keep the lights on.

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Has your SDG&E bill been going up? Are you having to make sacrifices in other areas, like grocery budgets or medicine, to pay it?

We want to hear from you: What other expenses have you cut to pay for electricity? How have rising rates impacted your household? Are you behind on payments?

Enter your answers below or give us a call at (619) 452-0228 and leave a message. Leave your contact information if you’re open to participating in a story about rising electric rates in San Diego.

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Economy
Katie Hyson
Katie Hyson reports on racial justice and social equity for KPBS. She moved here from Gainesville, Florida, where she reported on the same beat. Prior to journalism, she advised immigrants, administered an organic farm, and offered nonprofit assistance to sex workers. She loves sunshine, adrenaline and a great story.
See stories by Katie Hyson

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