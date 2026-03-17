Are rising San Diego electric bills impacting your household? We want to hear from you

About 1 in 5 San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) residential customers are a month or more behind on their electric bills, according to an SDG&E report filed last month.

The average customer is now paying about $185 per month for their bill. Less than two decades ago, it would have cost under $20 to use the same amount of energy, adjusted for inflation.

Rising bills can force tough trade-offs to keep the lights on.

Has your SDG&E bill been going up? Are you having to make sacrifices in other areas, like grocery budgets or medicine, to pay it?

We want to hear from you: What other expenses have you cut to pay for electricity? How have rising rates impacted your household? Are you behind on payments?

Enter your answers below or give us a call at (619) 452-0228 and leave a message. Leave your contact information if you’re open to participating in a story about rising electric rates in San Diego.