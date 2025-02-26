'Daylighting' law to be enforced in San Diego starting Saturday

This weekend, people parking within 20 feet of any marked or unmarked crosswalk will be subject to a citation under California's "Daylighting" law.

The law, intended to provide more visibility to drivers and pedestrians alike near crosswalks to prevent collisions, went into effect Jan. 1. The city of San Diego, however, instituted a 60-day grace period so San Diegans and tourists could become accustomed to the new rule.

"It is important for San Diegans and visitors to be aware of this new state law so they can comply with it and avoid being ticketed," city Transportation Department Director Bethany Bezak said in a statement. "It may take some time for San Diegans to get accustomed to it, but together we can make our roadways safer for all users."

Beginning Saturday, motorists may be ticketed for parking in violation of the law — 20 feet is about the length of an average vehicle and a half. Citations will cost $65, plus a state-mandated administrative fee of $12.50, for a total of $77.50 — also the fine for parking at a red curb in the city.

Assembly Bill 413 applies to all intersections throughout the state. It prohibits stopping or parking a vehicle within 20 feet of any marked or unmarked crosswalk or 15 feet of any crosswalk where a curb extension is present.

Since the law was passed, San Diego city crews have painted around 200 red curbs at some of the busiest intersections and removed 97 parking meters within the parameter described above.

San Diego "will continue to routinely evaluate the thousands of intersections across San Diego to install red curbs as appropriate and will be a stand feature of any city work in the roadway moving forward," a city statement reads.

A total of 43 states already have daylighting laws, most prohibit parking within 20 feet of an intersection.