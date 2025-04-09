Give Now
Politics

Trump says he will pause tariff hikes for 90 days, but not for China

By Franco Ordoñez
Published April 9, 2025 at 11:07 AM PDT
President Trump answers a reporter's question in the Oval Office on Monday. On Wednesday, the president said he was hiking reciprocal tariffs against China to 125%.
Kevin Dietsch
/
Getty Images
President Trump answers a reporter's question in the Oval Office on Monday. On Wednesday, the president said he was hiking reciprocal tariffs against China to 125%.

Updated April 09, 2025 at 14:57 PM ET

President Trump abruptly announced on Wednesday that he would pause big hikes on tariffs for most countries for 90 days, except for China.

Most countries will be left with 10% tariffs on their exports to the United States, while China — which had retaliated against Trump's moves — will now face tariffs of 125%.

The decision, announced on social media in the middle of the trading day, caused stock prices to soar. But in a hastily arranged gaggle with reporters outside the White House, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent insisted that the market chaos caused by Trump's hefty tariffs was not the reason for the policy shift.

"This was driven by the president's strategy. He and I had a long talk on Sunday, and this was his strategy all along," Bessent told reporters.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent speaks to the press outside the West Wing of the White House on Wednesday about President Trump's decision to pause tariffs on U.S. trading partners, but not for China.
Saul Loeb
/
AFP via Getty Images
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent speaks to the press outside the West Wing of the White House on Wednesday about President Trump's decision to pause tariffs on U.S. trading partners, but not for China.

"It took great courage — great courage — for him [Trump] to stay the course until this moment."

Bessent said Trump's steep "reciprocal tariffs" had brought more than 75 countries to seek deals with the United States, and said that the White House would pursue "bespoke" arrangements with each of them in coming weeks.

"It is going to take some time, and President Trump wants to be personally involved. So that's why we're getting the 90-day pause," he said.

Bessent said that a range of issues would be on the table during talks with other countries, including liquefied natural gas (LNG) deals, non-tariff trade barriers, currency policies and subsidies. He said he has a meeting with Vietnamese officials today.

Bessent said China was the "biggest source" of trade issues for the United States and the rest of the world.

"I'm not calling it a trade war, but I'm saying that China has escalated, and President Trump responded very courageously to that, and we are going to work on a solution with our trading partners," he said.

Franco Ordoñez
Franco Ordoñez is a White House Correspondent for NPR's Washington Desk. Before he came to NPR in 2019, Ordoñez covered the White House for McClatchy. He has also written about diplomatic affairs, foreign policy and immigration, and has been a correspondent in Cuba, Colombia, Mexico and Haiti.
