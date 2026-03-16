Balboa Park arts organizations share impact of parking fees
March 16, 2026 at 1:43 PM PDT
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Back in January, the City of San Diego implemented paid parking in Balboa Park, incurring both anger and confusion from residents and organizations based out of the park.
The city responded with a grace period followed by reductions in fees for city residents and free parking in certain lots.
KPBS arts reporter Beth Accomando checked in with arts organizations in the park about how the parking policies are affecting them.
Guests:
- Tim Shields, managing director, Old Globe Theatre
- Michael Warburton, executive director, San Diego Model Railroad Museum
- Peter Comiskey, executive director, Balboa Park Cultural Partnership