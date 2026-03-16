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KPBS Midday Edition

Balboa Park arts organizations share impact of parking fees

 March 16, 2026 at 1:43 PM PDT
By Beth Accomando / Arts & Culture Reporter,  Julianna Domingo / Producer, KPBS Midday Edition,  Andrew Bowen / Metro Reporter
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People are shown paying for parking at a kiosk in Balboa Park on March 2, 2026.
Matthew Bowler
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KPBS
People are shown paying for parking at a kiosk in Balboa Park on March 2, 2026.

Back in January, the City of San Diego implemented paid parking in Balboa Park, incurring both anger and confusion from residents and organizations based out of the park.

The city responded with a grace period followed by reductions in fees for city residents and free parking in certain lots.

The Palisades parking lot at Balboa Park is shown on March 2, 2026.
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New parking fees now in effect in Balboa Park
John Carroll

KPBS arts reporter Beth Accomando checked in with arts organizations in the park about how the parking policies are affecting them.

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