Nathan Fletcher's accuser seeks restraining order against Lorena Gonzalez

The woman who accused former county supervisor Nathan Fletcher of sexual harassment has filed a request for a restraining order against Fletcher's wife, Lorena Gonzalez.

Grecia Figueroa claims Gonzalez has engaged in a "smear campaign" against her that she believes could "spill into real-world harm" without court intervention, according to a declaration in support of the restraining order request filed on Monday.

The declaration states she's seeking an order prohibiting Gonzalez from contacting her, "soliciting or encouraging others to monitor or harass me," or "engaging in surveillance, monitoring, or stalking of any kind."

Reached for comment, Gonzalez said in a statement, "This woman aggressively sought out my husband for years, bragged about wanting to wreck our marriage so she could have him, lied about him and me in a series of now discredited lawsuits with the specific stated intention to ruin his career and reputation, cause me harm and bankrupt our family. She continues to try to manipulate the media in a pattern of harassment that will be dismissed as false and improper like everything else she has done."

A hearing on Figueroa's restraining order request is set for next month, though Figueroa was denied a temporary restraining order. In denying her request, a judge checked off a box in Figueroa's restraining order application indicating her allegations "do not sufficiently show acts of violence, threats of violence, or a course of conduct that seriously alarmed, annoyed or harassed the person ... and caused substantial emotional distress."

Figueroa, a former MTS public relations specialist, sued Fletcher in 2023. The allegations led to the end of his state Senate bid and his resignation from the county Board of Supervisors and MTS Board.

Her restraining order request comes about a month after Figueroa's lawsuit was dismissed by a judge, who ruled Figueroa had deleted or failed to turn over evidence to the defense.

Figueroa is appealing that decision and also faces a defamation countersuit from Fletcher, which is set to go to trial next year.

She claims in her restraining order request that just after her lawsuit was filed, her attorney was told by Fletcher's counsel that Gonzalez "wants blood" and intended to "follow (Figueroa) for the rest of her life."

Figueroa further claims Gonzalez's social media followers have been incited to "monitor me, report on me, and deliver so-called `receipts' for her to weaponize."

Gonzalez, a former state assemblymember who is now president of the California Federation of Labor Unions, made similar claims against Figueroa in a social media post last month, in which she wrote,

"Despite the fact that her lawsuit has been thrown out in two different ways, and the evidence shows without question all her allegations are provably false, Grecia Figueroa has been stalking my posts, making insanely false accusations on my social media, continuing a pattern of lying and is now stalking friends who have offered words of support and sliding into their DMs with bizarre justifications of her actions."