Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Politics

Poway Councilmember Tony Blain resigns one day after recall election

By Alexander Nguyen / Multimedia Producer, North County,  Brenden Tuccinardi / Web Producer
Published November 5, 2025 at 2:24 PM PST
Tony Blain in an undated photo provided to KPBS.
Tony Blain
Tony Blain in an undated photo provided to KPBS.

Embattled Poway City Councilmember Tony Blain resigned Wednesday, a day after a vast majority of voters in his district apparently supported booting him from office.

The City Council was notified on Wednesday and his resignation is effective immediately, a city spokesperson said in a news release.

Blain, who is an Army Reserve doctor currently overseas, was facing a citizen-led recall effort that went before voters Tuesday. Initial results from the Registrar of Voters showed a little more than 80% of voters approved of the recall.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Blain has also been charged by the San Diego County District Attorney's office with four felonies and a misdemeanor.

Poway Mayor Steve Vaus said Wednesday Blain’s decision to resign is “too little, too late.”

“When the voters have voted so overwhelmingly, it comes as a weak response,” Vaus told KPBS. “However, it will give us the opportunity to move forward.”

A special City Council meeting is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 7 to discuss next steps.

In April, the Council unanimously approved a new policy that requires a special election when filling a vacancy occurring within the first 18 months of a councilmember’s four-year term. Blain was elected in November 2024.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Problems started almost immediately. He was accused of vote trading and threatening and harassing city staffers and other officials, including City Attorney Alan Fenstermacher, who lashed out during a council meeting in January.

In February, Blain was censured by the Poway City Council, a first for the city. In April, the city took an unprecedented step of suing Blain to force him to comply with the California Public Records Act and to stop him from destroying records.

The city said the lawsuit was filed as a "last resort to prevent significant liability for the city."

In October, Blain was charged with felony perjury, asking for a bribe, soliciting a bribe and destruction of public papers, as well as a misdemeanor for stealing a campaign sign.

Blain was supposed to be arraigned on Monday, but a judge granted a continuance until January due to his deployment.

The recall results won’t be certified until Dec. 2. Vaus said the original plan was to hold a special city council meeting after certification to determine the date of the special election. The June primary was a prime contender, but now that Blain has resigned, Vaus said an earlier date might be possible.

“The City Attorney is looking into what options we have,” he said. “There is a possibility, it seems now, that we could hold it earlier in the spring. We want to have someone to represent the people of District 2 as soon as possible.”

Tags

Politics North CountyPolitics, Democracy and Elections News
Alexander Nguyen
As a North County multimedia producer, Alexander Nguyen creates content for all of KPBS' platforms, including the web and social media.

See stories by Alexander Nguyen
Brenden Tuccinardi
Brenden Tuccinardi is a web producer at KPBS. He is responsible for writing web stories, copy editing and updating the station’s website. Prior to joining KPBS, Brenden was an assistant English teacher in Madrid, Spain. Before that, he served as Editor in Chief of The Daily Aztec, San Diego State’s independent student newspaper.
See stories by Brenden Tuccinardi

Fact-based local news is essential

KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall. Our news is free for everyone because people like you help fund it.

Without federal funding, community support is our lifeline.
Make a gift to protect the future of KPBS.

More News