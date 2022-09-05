Brush fire east of Ramona reaches 20-30 acres, threatens structures
A brush fire broke out east of Ramona Monday, leading fire officials to advise residents to evacuate the area.
The blaze, which Cal Fire San Diego described as 20 to 30 acres with a moderate rate of spread, sparked on the north side of state Route 78 near Ramona Trails Drive.
The agency advised that there was a threat to structures on Rancho Santa Fe Court and advised those in the area to evacuate.
As of noon, there were no reports of injuries and no immediate information regarding whether any structures had been damaged.
This is breaking news. We will update as detail becomes available.
