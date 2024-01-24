Give Now
Public Safety

Here's how to report flooding damage from Monday's storm

By City News Service
Published January 24, 2024 at 10:40 AM PST
A sign warns of an alley closure in the Bay Park neighborhood of San Diego. Calif. Jan. 22, 2024.
KPBS Staff
A sign warns of an alley closure in the Bay Park neighborhood of San Diego. Calif. Jan. 22, 2024.

County residents and businesses that experienced flooding damage during Monday's storm can report the damage through an online survey, San Diego County officials said Wednesday.

Residents can fill out the voluntary form at https://bit.ly/3OgS6RU. It is an information-gathering document only, and will be used to determine if the county should request state and federal assistance.

Completing the form does not guarantee that residents will be eligible or will receive assistance, the county said. It is also not a substitution for submitting a claim with insurance companies.

Any information provided in the form is not confidential and may be subject to disclosure as a public record.

The chilly winter storm that arrived in the San Diego area last weekend delivered steady downpours along with widespread flooding that swamped roadways and neighborhoods across the region. The National Weather Service said Monday was the fourth wettest day in San Diego since 1850.

Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency Tuesday in San Diego and Ventura counties to help residents and businesses recover from Monday's storm damage.

