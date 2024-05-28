Give Now
Public Safety

Water contact closures, advisories listed for San Diego County beaches

By City News Service
Published May 28, 2024 at 11:19 AM PDT
People sunbathing and lounging on the beach at La Jolla Children's Pool beach on May 23, 2020.
Alexander Nguyen
People sunbathing and lounging on the beach at La Jolla Children's Pool beach on May 23, 2020.

San Diego County health officials have released an updated water contact closure and advisory list Tuesday for county beaches.

Water contact closures have been issued for the following locations due to bacteria levels exceeding health standards:

  • Coronado, Avenida Lunar;
  • Coronado, Coronado Lifeguard Tower;
  • Silver Strand Shoreline, ocean shoreline from Carnation to Avenida Lunar;
  • Imperial Beach Shorelines, ocean shoreline from south end of Seacoast Drive to Carnation Avenue;
  • Tijuana Slough Shoreline, ocean shoreline from U.S./Mexico border, including Border Field State Park and the Tijuana Slough National Wildlife Refuge.

Additionally, water contact advisories have been issued for the following locations due to bacteria levels exceeding health standards:

  • La Jolla, Children's Pool;
  • La Jolla, Cove Beachline;
  • Coronado, North Beach;
  • San Diego Bay, Tidelands Park Shoreline;
  • Oceanside, San Luis Rey River outlet to 300' south;
  • Mission Bay, Campland Beachline;
  • Mission Bay, Fanuel Park — 150' east and west;
  • Mission Bay, Fiesta Island — Northwest Shoreline;
  • Mission Bay, North Bonita Cove — 150' on either side of the restroom complex;
  • Mission Bay, South Crown Point — 150' north and south of drain near restrooms.

More information on water contamination in San Diego County can be found at www.sdbeachinfo.com.

