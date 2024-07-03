California Highway Patrol starting 'maximum enforcement' for Fourth of July weekend

Starting Wednesday, the California Highway Patrol will intensify its policing of San Diego-area freeways and rural roads as part of its annual effort to nab intoxicated motorists and crack down on other types of dangerous driving over the long Fourth of July holiday period.

The CHP's Independence Day "maximum enforcement period" is slated to begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday and conclude at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, with all available officers focusing on preventing hazardous driving and traffic accidents, according to the state agency.

"The safety of the public is our top priority," CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee said. "Slow down, drive responsibly and ensure you and your loved ones reach your destination safely."

Throughout the extended weekend, the CHP will be on high alert for any roadway actions that put the public at risk, with speeding being a principal focus, Duryee said.

"Every additional mile per hour reduces a driver's reaction time and increases the severity of the crash," the commissioner said. "We're asking the public to choose safety over speed to ensure everyone gets home safely."

Over the comparable period last year, CHP officers arrested 1,224 motorists statewide on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

A total of 68 people died in traffic crashes within the agency's jurisdiction during the 2023 July Fourth weekend, the highway patrol reported.