Global tech outage leads to flight delays, other computer disruptions in San Diego County

A massive global technology outage caused by a botched cybersecurity firm software update knocked out computer systems across San Diego County Friday, leading to delayed and canceled flights at San Diego International Airport and disruptions to computer-dependent operations across a variety of industries.

Within the last day, 30 flights were canceled at San Diego International Airport, and many others were delayed, according to flight tracking website Flight Aware.

Airport officials said Friday morning that due to the number of delays, passengers were advised to check with their airlines before arriving at the airport.

Local law enforcement agencies were still able to field 911 calls throughout Thursday night into Friday morning, but information had to be taken down manually.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department said the outage led the department to limit its jail bookings for "a few hours" at the peak of the outage, but the technological issues were resolved quickly "thanks to our exceptional team of professionals in our Sheriff's Data Services and Detentions Processing Divisions. "

The city of San Diego said that while emergency dispatchers were not impacted by the outage, residents trying to call the city's Public Works or Public Utilities dispatch could experience delays.

The San Diego Superior Court system was also affected, leading to manual repairs to computers across the court system throughout Friday morning. Court spokeswoman Emily Cox said repairs to computer systems in courtrooms were prioritized and most courtrooms were fully operational by about 10 a.m.