Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Public Safety

Plane lands on SR-76, occupants suspected of transporting narcotics

By City News Service
Published September 26, 2024 at 8:37 AM PDT
Updated September 26, 2024 at 8:39 AM PDT
An Oceanside Police officer's badge. San Diego County, Calif. April 18, 2022.
Alexander Nguyen
/
KPBS
An Oceanside Police officer's badge. San Diego County, Calif. April 18, 2022.

Two Oceanside residents were arrested Thursday on suspicion of illegal transportation of narcotics after their single engine small plane made an emergency landing on state Route 76 near Canyon Drive, the Oceanside Police Department said.

At about 1:43 a.m. Thursday, OPD officers responded to a call that a plane experienced engine failure and had to make an emergency landing on SR-76, according to a police statement. The plane's two occupants were not injured.

A search of the plane revealed a large quantity of narcotics, the OPD statement said. Both occupants of the plane were taken into custody.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

As of Thursday morning, the right lane on eastbound state Route 76 at Canyon Drive was closed due to the small plane landing, according to Caltrans and Oceanside Police on X.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the circumstances of the emergency landing.

Tags

Public Safety North County
KPBS News: Public Safety Policy
KPBS has created a public safety coverage policy to guide decisions on what stories we prioritize, as well as whose narratives we need to include to tell complete stories that best serve our audiences. This policy was shaped through months of training with the Poynter Institute and feedback from the community. You can read the full policy here.
Read →
More News