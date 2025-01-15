Public safety power shutoffs will continue amid extreme fire risk, SDG&E says

With powerful Santa Ana winds blowing amid dry vegetation and low humidity, public safety power shutoffs will continue throughout portions of San Diego County, officials said Tuesday.

San Diego Gas & Electric said power shutoffs could persist until Wednesday evening.

SDG&E began the shutoffs Tuesday as a precaution in areas such as Alpine, Boulevard, Campo, Lakeside and Santee, among others. A list of impacted communities is available at sdge.com/ready.

"These proactive safety measures are designed to reduce the risk of wildfires and protect public safety during periods of heightened fire danger," a statement from the utility said. "Because of the dynamic weather situation and extended wind forecast, customers are urged to be prepared for the possibility of prolonged or more than one PSPS."

Officials said that emergency operations centers were monitoring the high winds and severe wildfire conditions around the clock and will continue to de-energize equipment for safety as conditions warrant.

Community resource centers have opened to assist affected communities. Centers have wi-fi available, along with phone and medical-device charging, and will remain open for customers until conditions improve.

A list of community resource center locations and their hours can be found at sdge.com/ready..

"Public Safety Power Shutoffs are approved by state regulators as an important safety tool of last resort to mitigate fire risk during dangerous weather conditions," SDG&E said.

A map of current power outages can be found at sdge.com/outages.

Officials said to never approach damaged infrastructure or downed power lines.

People were advised to report them by calling 911 or SGD&E's call center at 800-411-7343.