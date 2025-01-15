Public safety power shutoffs will continue amid extreme fire risk, SDG&E says
With powerful Santa Ana winds blowing amid dry vegetation and low humidity, public safety power shutoffs will continue throughout portions of San Diego County, officials said Tuesday.
San Diego Gas & Electric said power shutoffs could persist until Wednesday evening.
SDG&E began the shutoffs Tuesday as a precaution in areas such as Alpine, Boulevard, Campo, Lakeside and Santee, among others. A list of impacted communities is available at sdge.com/ready.
"These proactive safety measures are designed to reduce the risk of wildfires and protect public safety during periods of heightened fire danger," a statement from the utility said. "Because of the dynamic weather situation and extended wind forecast, customers are urged to be prepared for the possibility of prolonged or more than one PSPS."
Officials said that emergency operations centers were monitoring the high winds and severe wildfire conditions around the clock and will continue to de-energize equipment for safety as conditions warrant.
Community resource centers have opened to assist affected communities. Centers have wi-fi available, along with phone and medical-device charging, and will remain open for customers until conditions improve.
A list of community resource center locations and their hours can be found at sdge.com/ready..
"Public Safety Power Shutoffs are approved by state regulators as an important safety tool of last resort to mitigate fire risk during dangerous weather conditions," SDG&E said.
A map of current power outages can be found at sdge.com/outages.
Officials said to never approach damaged infrastructure or downed power lines.
People were advised to report them by calling 911 or SGD&E's call center at 800-411-7343.
How to prepare for a power outage
- Build an emergency kit: Include flashlights, extra batteries, nonperishable food (this includes packaged snacks and bottled water and juices) and a first-aid kit.
- Phones and electronics: Keep phones that don't require electricity along with a portable battery-powered radio, a wind-up or battery-operated clock and manual can opener.
- For major appliances: Turn off and unplug major appliances like your A/C and refrigerator, electronics and devices to prevent damage or unexpected starts when power is restored, but leave one light on to signal when power returns.
- For seniors: Prepare essential items like wheelchair batteries, oxygen, medications and service animal food. List medical devices with instructions.
- Create a network: Notify and alert neighbors, relatives, friends and co-workers to aid you should there be an emergency.
- Keep emergency contacts handy: Add SDG&E’s emergency phone number (800) 411-SDGE (7343) for residents and (800) 611-SDGE (7343).
To learn more about preparing for a power outage, visit this comprehensive guide from the City of San Diego: Power Outage Prep Tips or go to SDG&E resource page.