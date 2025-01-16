Do you know someone who has evacuated to San Diego because of the fires in LA?

More than 80,000 Los Angeles County residents were still under evacuation orders this week as fires continue to burn in Pacific Palisades and Altadena. Thousands of others are still under evacuation warnings.

At least a dozen schools have burned, and while some students and teachers have relocated to other campuses, many have lost their homes.

Hotels throughout San Diego are offering discounts to those fleeing the fires, and Airbnb’s nonprofit is offering free emergency housing for Pasadena Unified School District staff.

Do you know someone who has evacuated to San Diego and is planning either a short- or long-term stay? Is your school welcoming families from Los Angeles transferring to a local district? We’d like to hear their stories. Please call KPBS at 619-630-8516, email reporter Katie Anastas at kanastas@kpbs.org or fill out the form below.