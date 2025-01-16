Give Now
Public Safety

Do you know someone who has evacuated to San Diego because of the fires in LA?

By Katie Anastas / Education Reporter
Published January 16, 2025 at 12:00 PM PST
Megan Mantia, left, and her boyfriend Thomas, only first game given, return to Mantia's fire-damaged home after the Eaton Fire swept through the area, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Altadena, Calif.
Ethan Swope / Associated Press
Ethan Swope
/
Associated Press
Megan Mantia, left, and her boyfriend Thomas, only first game given, return to Mantia's fire-damaged home after the Eaton Fire swept through the area, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Altadena, Calif.

More than 80,000 Los Angeles County residents were still under evacuation orders this week as fires continue to burn in Pacific Palisades and Altadena. Thousands of others are still under evacuation warnings.

At least a dozen schools have burned, and while some students and teachers have relocated to other campuses, many have lost their homes.

Hotels throughout San Diego are offering discounts to those fleeing the fires, and Airbnb’s nonprofit is offering free emergency housing for Pasadena Unified School District staff.

Do you know someone who has evacuated to San Diego and is planning either a short- or long-term stay? Is your school welcoming families from Los Angeles transferring to a local district? We’d like to hear their stories. Please call KPBS at 619-630-8516, email reporter Katie Anastas at kanastas@kpbs.org or fill out the form below.

_

Public Safety WeatherWildfires
