Public Safety

Rancho Bernardo fire forces evacuations, road closures

By City News Service
Published January 22, 2025 at 10:28 AM PST
San Diego Fire and Rescue Department Station 1
Roland Lizarondo
/
KPBS
A San Diego Fire-Rescue firefighter at Station One in San Diego, Calif. Nov. 9, 2021.

Editor's note: This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

A brush fire broke out in North County Wednesday morning and was threatening homes, prompting evacuation orders, fire officials said.

One person also suffered burn injuries, San Diego Fire-Rescue Department spokesman Jose Ysea said.

The blaze was reported at 8:55 a.m. Wednesday near Bernardo Center Drive and Camino del Norte and had the potential to burn up to 100 acres, Ysea said.

An evacuation order was issued for an area just west of Interstate 15, with areas to the west of that under an evacuation warning. Evacuees were taken to a parking lot at 12080 Carmel Mountain Road in the Carmel Mountain Ranch neighborhood, according to the SDFD.

The San Diego Police department was assisting the SDFD. The city of Poway also provided assistance.

The following roads were closed to the public:

  • Interstate 15 at Camino Del Norte
  • Bernardo Center and Camino Del Norte
  • Paseo Montanoso at Avenida De Los Lobos and Camino Del Norte.

Go here to see map of evacuations areas.

Public Safety Wildfires
KPBS News: Public Safety Policy
KPBS has created a public safety coverage policy to guide decisions on what stories we prioritize, as well as whose narratives we need to include to tell complete stories that best serve our audiences. This policy was shaped through months of training with the Poynter Institute and feedback from the community.
Read →
