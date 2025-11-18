Oceanside Police begin program allowing residents to join camera network

The Oceanside Police Department today introduced its Connect Oceanside program, which allows members of the public to voluntarily register their security cameras in a secure network to help in police investigations.

The program is managed on the Real-Time Crime Center Cloud platform, touted as designed to "provide critical, actionable information that assists the department in investigations, improves emergency response times and strengthens community safety," a statement from the OPD read.

Interested residents can register at https://connectoceanside.org/. By doing so, they will add to a real-time network of cameras which can locate evidence and reduce the door-to-door effort of police officers.

The OPD added that registering does not grant the department a live feed from the cameras, instead providing camera location information. If an incident occurs near a registered camera, officers can then request footage from the owner that might assist in an investigation. Video procured will remain confidential and will only be used for law enforcement purposes, the OPD statement claims.

"The Oceanside Police Department remains committed to strengthening community partnerships through transparency, innovation, and collaboration," said Oceanside Police Chief Taurino Valdovinos. "Connect Oceanside empowers residents and businesses to play an active role in public safety, creating a safer and more connected city for everyone."

Connect Oceanside operates on the Axon Fusus platform, which "integrates multiple security and data sources into a single interface, combining public and private video feeds" using tools such as LIVE911, officer geolocation, body camera footage and social media.